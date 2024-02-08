Ships from US, Australia and Japan conduct joint drills in South China Sea in defiance of Beijing

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Warships from the U.S., Australia and Japan have held joint drills in the South China Sea in defiance of Beijing, which claims sovereignty over virtually the entire strategic waterway. The U.S. 7th Fleet says a U.S. guided-missile destroyer and combat ship carried out operations with navy ships from Japan and Australia on Wednesday and Thursday. There was no word on whether the exercises were conducted close to islands and shoals claimed by Beijing, which has built military bases on at least seven islands by piling concrete and sand on top of coral atolls. Beijing objects strongly to foreign naval operations in the area, saying historical records show it belongs to China.

