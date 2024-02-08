Tennessee authorities search for suspect in shooting of 2 sheriff’s deputies
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in eastern Tennessee are searching for a suspect they say was involved in a shooting that killed one sheriff’s deputy and left another wounded. Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong says warrants have been issued for 42-year-old Kenneth Dehart, who is wanted on suspicion of first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm after the Thursday evening shooting during a traffic stop. Berrong says Deputy Greg McCowan was killed and a female officer was shot in the leg and returned fire. She is being treated at a hospital. The sheriff’s office says multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in the hunt for Dehart, who was last seen in the city of Maryville, which is south of Knoxville.