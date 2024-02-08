The race for George Santos’ congressional seat could offer clues to how suburbs will vote this year

How will America’s suburbs vote this year? A special election in New York next week may offer clues. The race for the congressional seat once held by George Santos is shaping up to be a bellwether in the fight for control of the House, as candidates test political messages that their parties hope will appeal to suburban voters in the fall. The election pits Democrat Tom Suozzi, a former congressman, against Republican Mazi Pilip, a little-known county lawmaker, in a race for a district in Queens and Long Island that became vacant after Santos was expelled from the House late last year.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.