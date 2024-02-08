US has enough funds for now to continue training Ukrainian pilots on F-16, National Guard chief says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chief of the National Guard says the U.S. is still able to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets despite the U.S. running out of funds to send additional weapons and assistance to Kyiv. The U.S. announced it would begin training pilots as part of a multi-national effort to get Ukraine the advanced fighter jets, which it says it needs in order to defeat Russian air defenses and regain control of its skies. The National Guard runs the program training those pilots at a base in Tucson, Ariz., and said Thursday the Guard still has enough funding left to get that initial tranche trained.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.