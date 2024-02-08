Utah governor says school board member who questioned a student’s gender ‘embarrassed the state’

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s Republican governor and other state officials are calling out a conservative state school board member for insinuating in an online post that a member of a girl’s high school basketball team was transgender, when in fact she is not. The post by Natalie Cline triggered online bullying and led Gov. Spencer Cox to say the board member is “embarrassing” the state. Utah’s leading LGBTQ+ advocacy group said it perpetuated “a modern day witch-hunt where hysterical adults police the bodies of children to determine if they are masculine or feminine enough.” Cline posted the remark just weeks after Utah became the latest state to restrict bathroom access for transgender people.

