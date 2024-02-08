Wisconsin elections official claims he’s done more for Black community than any white Republican

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican member of the Wisconsin Elections Commission who has faced calls to resign after falsely declaring that former President Donald Trump won the state claimed Thursday that “no white Republican that has done more for the Black community than me.” Bob Spindell made the remark after two members of the public called for him to resign during a commission meeting. Spindell has faced calls for his resignation since he served as a fake Trump elector and later bragged about efforts to suppress Black and Hispanic voter turnout in Milwaukee.

