Woman with brain bleed mistakenly arrested by state trooper for drunken driving, lawsuit says

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A federal civil-rights lawsuit says a Washington State Patrol trooper arrested a woman on suspicion of drunken driving when she was actually experiencing a life-threatening brain bleed. The Seattle Times reports the lawsuit filed in Tacoma Feb. 1 says Nicole McClure was booked into Thurston County Jail in 2022 and lay on a cell floor for a day before receiving medical attention. The lawsuit says doctors later removed part of her skull. Her lawyer says McClure now has permanent disabilities which would have been lessened had she received immediate medical attention. A state patrol spokesperson and a jail spokesperson each said the agencies don’t comment on pending litigation.

