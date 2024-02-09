A 4.6-magnitude earthquake shakes greater Los Angeles. No reports of major damage
By STEFANIE DAZIO AND JULIE WATSON
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.6 has struck the Southern California coast near Malibu. The U.S. Geological Survey says it hit at 1:47 p.m. Friday at a depth of about 8 miles. The area is in the Santa Monica Mountains, roughly 35 miles west of downtown Los Angeles. The earthquake was felt from the Malibu coast south to Orange County and east to downtown Los Angeles. There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.