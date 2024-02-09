A stepmother says her husband killed his 5-year-old and hid her body. His lawyers say she’s lying.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The estranged wife of a New Hampshire man accused of killing his 5-year-old daughter has testified that he punched the girl to death then “folded her in half,” put her body in a duffel bag and moved her body between hiding places for months. On Friday, the third day of Adam Montgomery’s trial in Manchester, Kayla Montgomery said her stepdaughter, Harmony, died Dec. 7, 2019, in the car they were living in. Adam Montgomery’s lawyers say he is guilty of abusing a corpse and falsifying evidence but that he didn’t kill his daughter. During cross examination, the pointed out how many times Kayla Montgomery lied to grand jurors. She is serving an 18-month prison sentence for perjury.

