As anger over Messi’s absence in Hong Kong game spreads to mainland China, organizer offers refunds

HONG KONG (AP) — The organizer of a much-hyped soccer match that intended to showcase Lionel Messi in Hong Kong says it will offer a 50% refund following days of backlash from angry fans and the government over the absence of the World Cup winner. The grievances from Hong Kong fans stemming from Messi staying on the bench for the full 90 minutes in the game against a local team due to a groin injury earlier this week has spread to mainland China after the Argentina star put in a 30-minute appearance in Tokyo in Inter Miami’s latest exhibition match on Wednesday. The Hong Kong government said it was a responsible move to offer refunds.

