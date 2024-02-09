Bill to help relocate Washington Capitals, Wizards sails through 1st Virginia legislative hearing

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Legislation underpinning a plan to relocate the NBA’s Washington Wizards and NHL’s Washington Capitals across the Potomac River to northern Virginia has easily cleared an early hurdle in the state legislature. Lawmakers on the Virginia House Appropriations Committee on Friday voted 17-3 to advance the measure to the floor of the House of Delegates. The legislation is a top priority of Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Though the bill passed overwhelmingly, several senior Democratic legislators took care to say that their support for the measure at this point was in the interest of keeping negotiations over the deal going.

By SARAH RANKIN and MATTHEW BARAKAT Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.