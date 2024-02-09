City drops charges against pastor as sides negotiate over Ohio church’s 24/7 ministry

An Ohio city is dropping criminal charges against a pastor over his around-the-clock ministry to the homeless and others in need of help while the two sides work to end the dispute that has landed in federal court. A municipal prosecutor this week moved to dismiss code violation charges against Dad’s Place church Pastor Chris Avell. A lawsuit filed last month by the church accuses the city of Bryan of trying to repeatedly harass and intimidate it. The lawsuit remains pending, but a lawyer for the city told a federal judge on Monday that a mediation session last week “was productive and the parties continue to pursue resolution.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.