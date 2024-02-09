Finnish carrier Finnair is asking passengers to voluntarily weigh themselves before boarding flights

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Finland’s national carrier Finnair is asking passengers to be weighed voluntarily and anonymously so that it can update their standard weight figures. A Finnair spokeswoman said Friday that passengers at Finland’s main airport in Helsinki “are not penalized for their weight” and “the numbers are kept discreet away from prying eyes.” About 800 people have joined the survey that began this week so far. The figures will be sent to the Finnish transport and communications agency later this year and be used for future balancing of aircraft and loading calculations. Airlines can either use official data or do their own standard weights measurements. Finnair has chosen the latter but the figures must be renewed every five years.

