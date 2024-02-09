Former Dutch Prime Minister Dries van Agt dies ‘hand in hand’ with wife following euthanasia at 93
By MOLLY QUELL
Associated Press
THE HAGUE (AP) — A former prime minister of the Netherlands has died by euthanasia “hand in hand” together with his wife. That’s according to the human rights organization Dries van Agt founded. The Christian Democrat served as the Dutch prime minister from 1977 until 1982. The Rights Forum said Friday that he and his wife, Eugenie van Agt-Krekelberg, died on Monday and were buried in a private ceremony. They were both 93. Van Agt became increasingly progressive after he departed politics. He ultimately left the Christian Democratic Appeal party in 2017 over ideological differences with the center-right party’s approach to Israel and the Palestinians.