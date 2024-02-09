Investigators focus on suspect in Philadelphia area fire and shooting that left 6 dead, 2 hurt

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Investigators looking into a fire outside Philadelphia that left family members dead suspect they were killed by a relative who lived with them. Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said at a news conference Friday that six sets of remains have been recovered from the remnants of the house fire that occurred Wednesday in East Lansdowne. He says the suspect is 43-year-old Canh Le. Stollsteimer says no motive has been identified. Two police officers who responded were wounded by gunfire and pulled to safety by fellow officers.

By MARYCLAIRE DALE and MARK SCOLFORO Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.