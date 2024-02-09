Investigators focus on suspect in Philadelphia area fire and shooting that left 6 dead, 2 hurt
By MARYCLAIRE DALE and MARK SCOLFORO
Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Investigators looking into a fire outside Philadelphia that left family members dead suspect they were killed by a relative who lived with them. Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said at a news conference Friday that six sets of remains have been recovered from the remnants of the house fire that occurred Wednesday in East Lansdowne. He says the suspect is 43-year-old Canh Le. Stollsteimer says no motive has been identified. Two police officers who responded were wounded by gunfire and pulled to safety by fellow officers.