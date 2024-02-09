Iranian man wielding an axe and knife is killed by police after seizing hostages on Swiss train

ESSERT-SOUS-CHAMPVERT, Switzerland (AP) — Swiss police say an Iranian asylum-seeker was killed by police after he used an axe and a knife to seize more than a dozen hostages for several hours on a train in western Switzerland. No passengers were injured. They say the man took the hostages early Thursday evening and police, alerted by passengers, sealed off the area while the train was stopped at a station. Nearly four hours after the incident began, police stormed the train after trying to negotiate with the man through an interpreter. More than 60 police were involved. Prosecutors say an investigation is underway in part to determine the man’s motive.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.