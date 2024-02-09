Malaysia’s top court invalidates Sharia state laws, provoking Islamist backlash

Malaysia’s top court has struck down over a dozen Sharia laws in an opposition-run state it said were unconstitutional and invalid. The decision was denounced by Islamists who fear it could undermine Sharia courts in the country, In an 8-1 ruling on Friday, the Federal Court held that the Kelantan state government has no powers to enact 16 Sharia laws as there are federal laws covering the same offences. It includes sodomy, sexual harassment and cross dressing to giving false evidence and vice services. The Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party that rules Kelantan, called it a “black Friday” as it may put Sharia laws in the whole country at risk. Malaysia has a dual-track legal system, with Sharia laws governing personal and family matters for Muslims.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.