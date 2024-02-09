Man charged with stealing small airplane that crashed on a California beach

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — Police in California have arrested a man for allegedly stealing a small aircraft before crashing onto a beach. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office says deputies received a report of a small airplane landing in Half Moon Bay around 5 p.m. Thursday. Officers found the intact aircraft south of Poplar Beach, about 30 miles south of San Francisco. A photo posted on social media shows the plane tilted forward with its nose in the sand and tail pointed skyward. Deputies located a man matching the description of a person seen landing the plane and walking away. A 50-year-old Miami man was charged with theft of an airplane. The plane is believed to have been stolen from an airport in Palo Alto, California.

