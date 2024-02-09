Moore’s hire at Michigan gives advocates hope that Black coaches at bluebloods can become the norm
By CLIFF BRUNT
AP Sports Writer
Sherrone Moore joined a rare group of Black coaches given the opportunity to run elite programs when Michigan hired him to replace national-championship winning coach Jim Harbaugh. Black coaches typically have taken over struggling programs with significant limitations. With Moore and Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman following similar paths, there is excitement that having Black faces in the most visible position at blue blood programs is becoming normalized and that young Black coaches finally are being viewed as the rising stars.