Never mind the mess, Carnival kicks off in Rio de Janeiro with coronation of King Momo

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — To thunderous applause, Rio de Janeiro’s mayor coronated King Momo, marking the beginning of the symbolic Carnival monarch’s five-day reign over the revelry. “I officially declare Carnival 2024 open!” said King Momo, after Mayor Eduardo Paes handed him a gigantic, silver and gold key. Confetti flew in a hall of the Palace of the City in the Botafogo neighborhood where the ceremony took place. Carnival is a chance for Brazilians to temporarily put aside their troubles, in the context of a dengue outbreak, fears over street crime and a federal decree to combat a rise in crimes by militias and drug-traffickers.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.