Second man accused of vandalizing journalists’ homes pleads guilty in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A second man has pleaded guilty to federal charges in connection with threats and vandalism targeting public radio journalists in New Hampshire. Prosecutors allege that four men were involved in a plot to vandalize the homes of New Hampshire Public Radio journalists and one of their parents in retaliation for a report detailing sexual misconduct allegations against a prominent businessman. Thirty-six-year-old Michael Waselchuck of Seabrook was accused of throwing a brick through a window and spray painting the words “JUST THE BEGINNING!” on the front of the house in May 2022. Prosecutors say he pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to commit stalking and will be sentenced May 10.

