2 people dead after small plane attempts emergency landing on southwest Florida interstate
NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Two people have died after a small plane attempted to make an emergency landing on a Florida interstate Friday afternoon, colliding with a vehicle and bringing traffic to a halt as a massive plume of black smoke rose into the air. The Florida Highway Patrol says the crash landing happened near the Pine Ridge Road exit in Collier County, just north of where Interstate 75 heads east toward Fort Lauderdale. The Federal Aviation Administration has identified the aircraft as a Bombardier Challenger 600 jet and said five people were aboard. Troopers say the southbound lanes are closed and advised motorists to seek alternate routes.