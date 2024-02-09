Farmers in Spain and Poland stage tractor protests over European Union policies and competition

MADRID (AP) — Farmers in Spain and Poland are demonstrating as part of ongoing protests against European Union farming policies and to demand measures to combat production cost hikes, reduced profits and unfair competition from non-EU countries. The actions follow similar ones in other EU member nations in recent weeks with farmers complaining that the 27-nation bloc’s environmental and other policies are a financial burden and make their products more expensive than non-EU imports. The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, has made some concessions to farmers over the last few weeks, including shelving plans to halve the use of pesticides and other dangerous substances. The Polish and Spanish farmers drove tractors across both countries to slow down traffic and block major roads.

By CIARÁN GILES and MONIKA SCISLOWSKA Associated Press

