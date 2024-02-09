Virginia legislators limit public comment and tell folks taking the mic to ‘make it quick’

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s part-time Legislature moves at a quick clip. And its lawmakers expect the same from members of the public who want to make their voices heard on any given bill. There’s broad agreement that some kind of time management for public comment is necessary in Virginia’s sessions, which generally run no more than 60 days. But critics say the way the Assembly structures its work means important deliberations take place privately and citizens’ concerns get short shrift. One exchange earlier this month, in which victims of violent crime were curtly limited in their remarks, drew a sharp rebuke from Republicans.

