Antifascists gather in Hungary to oppose annual far-right event as Italian activist remains jailed

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hundreds of antifascist activists have gathered in Hungary’s capital to oppose an annual commemoration held by far-right groups. The event Saturday underscored diplomatic tensions between Budapest and Rome over the detention of an Italian citizen in a Hungarian jail. The activists marched through central Budapest alongside a heavy police presence, and called for “freedom for every antifascist.” The demonstration came as an Italian antifascist activist is being held in a Hungarian jail for alleged involvement in assaults against suspected participants in the far-right commemoration in Budapest last year. Images of Ilaria Salis, chained and shackled at a Budapest court hearing, sparked official protests by the Italian government. Prosecutors are seeking an 11-year sentence.

