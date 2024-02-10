Guyana says Venezuela’s military is on the move again near their joint border

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — Guyana’s government says it has satellite imagery evidence from friendly western allies showing Venezuelan military movements near the South American country’s eastern border with Guyana. Officials claim the administration of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is breaching a peace agreement signed in the Caribbean in December to ease tensions over border demarcation lines. Foreign Minister Hugh Todd said Saturday that Guyana is monitoring the situation across the river border. The two sides have feuded over border lines for decades. Venezuela has been laying claim to the mineral-rich Essequibo region, which covers about two thirds of Guyana’s surface area.

