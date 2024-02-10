Leader of South African opposition party promises jobs, land ahead of election

DURBAN, South Africa (AP) — The controversial leader of South Africa’s third largest political party has promised to create jobs for millions of the country’s unemployed and turn around its economy as he seeks to attract more voters ahead of much anticipated elections. Economic Freedom Fighters party founder Julius Malema on Saturday addressed a packed 56,000-capacity Moses Mabhida Stadium in the coastal city of Durban as he launched the party’s election manifesto to the delight of supporters. With election season well underway in South Africa, most political parties who have not launched their manifestos are expected to do so in the coming weeks. A date for the election has not been announced.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.