President Joe Biden to travel to East Palestine next week, a year after derailment

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will travel to East Palestine, Ohio, about a year after a Norfolk Southern train derailed there and spilled a cocktail of hazardous chemicals. The White House announced the president’s trip on Saturday. It said the aim of Biden’s trip Friday is to ensure state and local officials “hold Norfolk Southern accountable.” Biden’s decision not to visit the site until now had become a subject of persistent questioning by reporters, as well as among residents in East Palestine

