Russian drone strike on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s 2nd largest city, kills 7

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The governor of the Ukrainian region of Kharkiv says a Russian drone strike on the city of the same name, the second-largest city in the country, killed seven people overnight, including three children. He said Saturday that the Iranian-made Shahed drone hit civilian infrastructure, causing a massive fire that burned down 15 private houses. Ukraine’s interior minister said that more than 50 people had been evacuated and that emergency workers had contained the blaze by Saturday morning. The Ukrainian air force says air defenses destroyed 23 out of the 31 drones launched by Russia overnight. The statement said the drones primarily targeted Kharkiv and the province of Odesa.

