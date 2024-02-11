A plane carrying Canadian skydivers hits beach in southern Mexico, killing a man on the ground

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A plane carrying four Canadian skydivers came down on a beach in southern Mexico, killing one man who was on the beach at the time. There was no immediate information on why the plane went down Sunday, but it appeared to have made forced landing and was largely intact. However, it fell in a relatively populated section of the beach at the Pacific coast town of Puerto Escondido, and landed almost on top of the victim, whose nationality was not disclosed. The four Canadians and one Mexican man were removed from the plane and taken for treatment. The Oaxaca state civil defense office said they were in “stable” condition.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.