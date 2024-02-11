Israel’s West Bank settler population grew nearly 3%. Supporters say Gaza war could give new push
By JULIA FRANKEL
Associated Press
JERUSALEM (AP) — A pro-settler organization says the population of Israeli settlers in the West Bank increased nearly 3% in 2023 and expects growth to accelerate this year. The number of settlers in the West Bank now stands at 517,407, up from 502,991 a year earlier. The growth took place under Israel’s far-right government, which is dominated by settler supporters. A new report predicts further growth this year, saying the war in Gaza could encourage more people to move to settlements. But the war has also been accompanied by a spasm in violence toward Palestinians.