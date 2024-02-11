Virginia’s Youngkin aims to bolster mental health care, part of national focus after the pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — There’s consensus in Virginia that the mental health care system is in need of reform, due to what Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration says is an overreliance on hospitalization at a time of growing need. About a year ago, the Republican rolled out an ambitious initiative to transform the way psychiatric care is delivered. Youngkin wants a system that allows people to get the treatment they need without delay, in their own community and not necessarily in the confines of a hospital. Doing so would relieve an overwhelming pressure point on law enforcement. His push is part of a renewed focus on the issue around the country.

