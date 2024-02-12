A search is underway for a Polish doctor kidnapped from a hospital in Chad

N’DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — A search is underway for a Polish doctor kidnapped in southern Chad. Polish media reported the woman was volunteering at the Saint-Michel Hospital in the Central African nation when attackers pretending to be patients abducted her and a Mexican doctor. Dr. Carlos Solgado told The Associated Press by phone on Monday that he escaped during an altercation between the abductors and Chad’s security forces while the Polish woman was taken away. He said the attack happened Friday morning when four armed men on two motorbikes came into the hospital. Poland’s Foreign Ministry said Chadian and French forces are searching for the woman.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.