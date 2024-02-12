An offshore oil spill has caused a ‘national emergency,’ Trinidad and Tobago prime minister says

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Trinidad and Tobago’s prime minister says a large oil spill near the twin-island nation in the eastern Caribbean has caused a “national emergency.” Crews are struggling to contain the oil already coating numerous beaches on Tobago’s southwest coast. The government has yet to identify the owner of the vessel that overturned near Tobago last week. It is not immediately clear how much oil had spilled and how much remains on board the largely submerged vessel. Divers have not been able to contain the leak. Tobago is a popular tourist destination. Officials worry about the spill’s impact. There is no immediate comment from environmental watchdogs.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.