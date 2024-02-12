Baby girl OK after being placed in ‘safe haven’ box at Missouri fire station

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A baby girl is doing well and will be put up for adoption after being surrendered at a “Safe Haven Baby Box” at a Missouri fire house. The infant was dropped off Thursday at a Mehlville Fire District station in St. Louis County. The district installed the box in August. It was the first of its kind since passage of a Missouri law in 2021 allowing babies to be surrendered in a safe haven box — really a secured incubator — if a parent is unable to care for the child. The box is equipped with a nursery bed, heating and air conditioning and can be surrendered anonymously. An alarm informs 911 that a baby is in the box.

