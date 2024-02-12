Boy George of iconic band Culture Club returns to Broadway in a musical he calls ‘a slap of joy’

NEW YORK (AP) — Boy George, the singer-songwriter and beating heart of the iconic band Culture Club, is these days playing the role of the impresario in the Tony-Award winning “Moulin Rouge” until May 12. The jukebox musical is a stage adaptation of director Baz Luhrmann’s iconic 2001 film of the same name starring Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor. It’s packed with pop tunes by Katy Perry, the Rolling Stones and Elton John. Boy George says the show proves “pop music works in a theatrical space and theatrical music works in a pop space.” He calls “Moulin Rouge” “a slap of joy.”

