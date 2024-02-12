Explosive experts in Greece defuse a parcel bomb sent to a judge

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Police say explosives experts in northern Greece have safely defused a parcel bomb that had been delivered to a senior judge at her courthouse office. The judge in the country’s second-largest city of Thessaloniki found the package suspicious and didn’t open it, calling court police who evacuated the building Monday. Few members of the public were in the courthouse at the time, as most trials have been postponed due to a lawyers’ strike. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.