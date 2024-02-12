Jen Pawol on verge of becoming first MLB female umpire, gets full-time spring training assignment

NEW YORK (AP) — Jen Pawol is on the verge of becoming Major League Baseball’s first female umpire. The 47-year-old from New Jersey was selected to work a full-time big league spring training schedule this year, people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. That put her on track to become the first woman to umpire a regular-season big league baseball game. Pawol’s assignment was to be announced later Monday. Her spring training assignment was disclosed to the AP by people familiar with the decision who spoke on condition of anonymity because the announcement had not yet been made.

