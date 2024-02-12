Jim Nantz and Tony Romo finally get a great game in their 3rd Super Bowl for CBS

Jim Nantz and CBS producer Jim Rikhoff immediately felt they could be in store for the second overtime game in Super Bowl history after San Francisco kicker Jake Moody had his extra point blocked early in the fourth quarter, which kept it a 16-13 lead. That set the stage for Kansas City to come back twice — first to tie it in regulation and then win late in overtime when Patrick Mahomes threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman to make the Chiefs the first team in 19 years to become back-to-back champions. The first two Super Bowls that Nantz and Romo worked together lacked drama. Now, both get to say they broadcast one of the best finishes in the game’s history.

