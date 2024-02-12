Memphis man who shot 3 people and stole 2 cars is arrested after an intense search, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police have identified a man arrested after an intense search and charged him with fatally shooting one man, wounding two women and carjacking two vehicles at four different locations in Memphis. Memphis police say 20-year-old Courdarion Craft was arrested Sunday on charges including first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, carjacking and evading arrest. Police began an hourslong search Sunday for a suspect after a series of crime scenes were connected to a man wearing a black ski mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, red gloves, green pants and purple shoes. Authorities used social media posts and automated phone calls to alert the public.

