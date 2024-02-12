Moldova destroyed explosives found in a Shahed drone that strayed from the war in Ukraine

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Authorities in Moldova say they destroyed explosives discovered in a part of a Shahed drone that crashed on its territory from the war in neighboring Ukraine. The Moldovan foreign minister has condemned Russia’s “constant barbaric attacks” across the border, saying the remnants of the drone found on Sunday are a reminder of the Kremlin’s destruction. Police said that 50 kilograms of explosives were discovered at a crash site near Moldova’s southern town of Etulia, close to the border with Ukraine. Border police suspect the debris came from one of the drones shot down by Ukrainian defenses during attacks launched Friday by Russian forces. Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi condemned Russia’s “constant barbaric attacks” against Ukraine, which he said directly affects Moldova.

