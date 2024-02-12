Nebraska governor reverses course and says state will take federal funding to feed children

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen has reversed course and now says he will accept federal funding to help feed hungry children during the summer break. Pillen said Monday that the state will accept the roughly $18 million in Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer for Children. Pillen had said in December that the state would reject the funding, defending his position by stating, “I don’t believe in welfare.” But he came under intense pressure, including from some in his own party, to accept the funds. The program provides pre-loaded EBT cards to low-income families and those whose children are eligible for free and reduced-price lunches at school.

