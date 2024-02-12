New gun laws take effect on one-year anniversary of Michigan State University shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — New gun laws take effect Tuesday in Michigan on the one-year anniversary of a shooting at Michigan State University that claimed the lives of three students and left five in critical condition. The laws require background checks for all gun purchases and safe storage requirements. Red flag laws, also known as extreme risk protection orders, make it possible for guns to be removed from people threatening themselves or others. And domestic violence convictions bring an eight-year ban on gun possession. The legislation drafted in response to the mass shooting at Oxford High School passed after MSU and Oxford students rallied at the Capitol.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.