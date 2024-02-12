Post-Roe v. Wade, more patients rely on early prenatal testing as states toughen abortion laws

WASHINGTON (AP) — Doctors in states with strict abortion restrictions say an increasing number of pregnant women are seeking early prenatal testing. They’re hoping to detect serious problems while they still have time to choose whether to continue the pregnancy or have an abortion. But early ultrasounds show far less about the condition of a fetus than later ones. And genetic screenings may be inaccurate. Since Roe v. Wade, about half the states have put in abortion bans or restrictions. And that’s started the clock ticking. Many health care providers say more patients are deciding the fate of their pregnancies based on whatever information they can gather before state bans kick in.

By LAURA UNGAR and AMANDA SEITZ Associated Press

