Retired AP photographer Lou Krasky, who captured hurricanes, golf stars and presidents, has died

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — An Associated Press photographer who took photos of presidents and the pope as well as hurricanes, golf and space shuttle launches has died. Lou Krasky has spent more than 35 years with the wire service. The 86-year-old photographer was born in New York City and joined the U.S. Navy after completing high school. The military taught him photography and Krasky started working for the AP in Columbia, South Carolina, in 1968. Krasky was part chemist to develop photos and create color prints, part engineer to get the lighting and shutter speed right and transmit the photos and part magician to make it all come together perfectly.

