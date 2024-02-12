Rock, paper or scissors? US striker wins pre-penalty contest before scoring in English league game

COVENTRY, England (AP) — United States striker Haji Wright tricked his own teammate before outwitting the goalkeeper in an English league game. Wright plays for Coventry City in England’s second-tier Championship. He took part in an impromptu on-field game of rock, paper, scissors with teammate Callum O’Hare to determine who took a penalty in the team’s match against Millwall on Sunday. Wright won it and converted the spot kick by sending the goalkeeper the wrong way to set Coventry on course for a 2-1 victory. The 25-year-old Wright said he went for “rock” and added with a smile: “I had a little delay in my throw.”

