One dead, five injured in shooting at a New York City subway station, police say

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say one person has been killed and five others have been injured in a shooting at a subway station in the Bronx. Police say no one is in custody after the shooting snarled the Monday evening commute. Authorities say the shooting occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Monday. They say at least one person opened fire at the station, which is in the Bronx at the intersection of Mount Eden and Jerome Avenues.

