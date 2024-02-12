Shooting at Greek shipping company kills four, including owner and suspected gunman

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Three people were fatally shot in the offices of a shipping company near Athens and the suspected gunman also took his life as police special forces prepared to confront him. Authorities say the shooting occurred in the shipping company office in Glyfada, a seaside suburb of the capital. Witnesses say the suspected gunman, an unidentified company employee, entered the building armed with a shotgun and handgun. A police spokesperson says the owner of the company was among the victims.

