Small plane lands safely near Buffalo after rear door falls off mid-flight

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a small plane with two people aboard landed safely at Buffalo Niagara International Airport after its rear door fell off. Police in the Buffalo suburb of Cheektowaga say there are no reports of injuries or property damage on the ground. The plane lost the door around 5:30 p.m. Monday as it flew over Cheektowaga, a few miles south of the airport. Police say officers searched for the door but did not immediately find it.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.