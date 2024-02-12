Tiger Woods starts a new year with a new look now that his Nike deal has ended
By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tiger Woods is starting a new year with a new look. He still figures to be wearing red on Sunday. It just won’t have the Nike swoosh. Woods has been with Nike ever since he turned pro in 1996. But that sponsorship officially ended last month. Woods promised a new “chapter.” He makes his 2024 debut this week in Los Angeles at the Genesis Invitational. But first, he has a press conference Monday afternoon outside Riviera to unveil his new look. All signs point toward TaylorMade because of trademark applications the company made called “Sunday Red.”